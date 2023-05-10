And just maybe there’s some options surrounding his former club Oxford United on that front. That’s after the U’s announced their retained list today following a disappointing campaign in League One.

Striker Matty Taylor was the standout name to be let go by Liam Manning, who is planning wholesale changes this summer.

The 33-year-old will know the Blues boss well, with the pair spending three-and-a-half years together at the Kassam Stadium.

In total, the forward spent two spells at Oxford, netting 54 league goals in 128 outings as well as firing them to consecutive play-off finishes.

However, Taylor spent the second half of this term on loan with Port Vale, where he scored against his former team-mate Mousinho at Fratton Park in March.

And with the striker soon to be without a deal, he could be a name which may pique the interest of the Blues boss.

Another figure who could be on the head coach’s mind is Kyle Joseph, who was linked with Pompey last summer.

Matty Taylor.

As Danny Cowley opted for options elsewhere, the forward would go onto join the U’s on a season-long deal - working alongside Mousinho.

During his 12 months at the Kassam Stadium, the Swansea loanee scored nine goals in 37 league outings - operating both up front and on the wing.

That could be something which is of interest to the Blues head coach who is looking to add numbers to his forward line this summer.

Meanwhile, midfielder Jodi Jones and defender Djavan Anderson were also released alongside Slavi Spasov, Kie Plumley, Ben Davis, Yoav Sade and Will Owens.

Following the news, Liam Manning insisted he had to be ruthless in his decisions as he looks to improve on their 18-placed finish.

He told the told the official club website: ‘We held one-to-one meetings on Monday; these things are never easy and I believe should be face to face when possible.

‘Obviously Matty Taylor is a club legend and has been here in two spells since he was just a kid, so I am sure the fans will join us in thanking him for everything he has done for the club. The other players are also good people who we wish well for the future.

‘We have also told Alex Gorrin that he can continue his rehab from his long-term injury with us into pre-season and we will see how that works out for the best for both the player and the club.