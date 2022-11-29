And he has also topped John Marquis, Ellis Harrison, George Hirst and Oli Hawkins in terms of instant scoring success after joining the Blues as a League One club.

The July recruit from Accrington took his tally to 13 so far after netting twice in Saturday’s 3-2 win over MK Dons in the FA Cup.

That penalty-spot double was Bishop’s fourth in cup competitions, in addition to nine in the league.

It’s a superb record which surpasses Pitman’s tally of 12 from 17 appearances at the same stage, by the end of November 2017.

The former skipper would go on to plunder 25 goals in that 2017-18 campaign, as a consequence becoming the first Pompey player to break the 20 barrier in 15 years.

The previous was Svetoslav Todorov in that 2002-03 First Division title-winning year which took the Blues to the Premier League.

Indeed, in the last 77 years, just 13 different players have scored 20 goals or more in a post-war season.

Brett Pitman arrived at Pompey from Ipswich and scored 12 goals by the end of November 2017 - but Colby Bishop has now surpassed that brilliant start. Picture: Joe Pepler

Certainly Bishop is on target to also accomplish such a feat, being just seven short with 29 League One fixtures remaining.

Pitman, though, did miss six matches over two spells through injury during his early time at Fratton Park, otherwise his start could have been even more spectacular.

As it is, Bishop has played four more games than the ex-Bournemouth man, registering an additional goal.

The duo’s goal-scoring record upon their Pompey arrival dwarfs others recruited as a League One club since the summer of 2017.

John Marquis and Ellis Harrison were two costly Kenny Jackett purchases in the summer of 2019 as the manager splashed out the Matt Clarke and Jamal Lowe money.

Of the two, Harrison enjoyed a better beginning to his Blues career, with seven goals in 18 outings by the end of November 2019.

In contrast, £1m man Marquis struck five times in his opening 22 matches, although, admittedly, did find a scoring touch later in his south-coast stay.

Before them, Oli Hawkins was a capture from non-league Dagenham & Redbridge, returning four goals in his opening 18 games by November 2017.

Never a natural finisher, he was usually employed as a target man, while dropped into the centre of defence on occasions.

Last season, George Hirst established himself as a Fratton favourite, yet endured an awful start to life with the Blues.

Primarily employed off the bench, he netted twice in 18 outings by the end of November 2022.

However, from that point he bagged 13 goals in his next 28 appearances during a season-long loan from Leicester.

Another loanee striker in 2021-22 was Tyler Walker, with one goal in 15 games after arriving from Coventry in January.

Last summer, Dane Scarlett and Joe Pigott were recruited by Cowley along with Bishop to boost Pompey’s striking options.

Pigott, a regular substitute, has three goals in his opening 20 appearances, while the 18-year-old Scarlett has five in 22 matches.

