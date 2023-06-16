The Portsmouth-born midfielder out to leave Blues in shade after joining rivals Blackpool from Charlton Athletic

The 23-year-old departed from The Valley and the club he’s been at since the age of eight, despite delivering some impressive statistics last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Morgan becomes Neil Critchley’s first signing since rejoining the Tangerines last month.

And he is targeting a big campaign at Bloomfield Road after their relegation from the Championship.

He told Blackpool’s official site: I'm delighted to be here for what is a fresh start in my career.

‘I've been at Charlton Athletic since I was eight years old, which was a long time, and I'm now looking forward to new beginnings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I've had good conversations with the head coach here, as well as Charlie Kirk who was here last year. He had nothing but good things to say about Blackpool and the town, so it's all been positive. That was really good to hear and helped me make the decision to come here."

Albie Morgan

‘I'm a central midfielder who likes to get up and down the pitch and chip in with a few goals and assists.

‘I love to get in the positions where I can slip others in and provide them with a good chance on goal. ‘Hopefully I can contribute as much as possible over the course of this season and beyond.

‘I want to play as many games as possible whilst I'm here, and hopefully go on to be part of a team that can achieve something special.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan’s final season with Charlton saw him bag five goals and the same amount of assists from the middle of the park. That was after one finish and a very decent eight assists the previous campaign.

According to Wyscout, he totalled 3052 minutes of football last season with his shots and passes total ranked 20th in the division in his position.

Morgan ranks 18th for progressive runs (1.87 per 90) and his 8.21 progressive passess per 90 minutes 20th.