The Portsmouth-born midfielder out to leave Blues in shade after joining rivals Blackpool from Charlton Athletic

Albie Morgan has secured his future - and will be out to leave Pompey in the shade next season.
By Jordan Cross
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read

The Portsmouth-born midfielder has landed a three-year deal at Blackpool after being released by Charlton at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old departed from The Valley and the club he’s been at since the age of eight, despite delivering some impressive statistics last term.

Now Morgan becomes Neil Critchley’s first signing since rejoining the Tangerines last month.

And he is targeting a big campaign at Bloomfield Road after their relegation from the Championship.

He told Blackpool’s official site: I'm delighted to be here for what is a fresh start in my career.

‘I've been at Charlton Athletic since I was eight years old, which was a long time, and I'm now looking forward to new beginnings.

‘I've had good conversations with the head coach here, as well as Charlie Kirk who was here last year. He had nothing but good things to say about Blackpool and the town, so it's all been positive. That was really good to hear and helped me make the decision to come here."

Albie MorganAlbie Morgan
‘I'm a central midfielder who likes to get up and down the pitch and chip in with a few goals and assists.

‘I love to get in the positions where I can slip others in and provide them with a good chance on goal. ‘Hopefully I can contribute as much as possible over the course of this season and beyond.

‘I want to play as many games as possible whilst I'm here, and hopefully go on to be part of a team that can achieve something special.’

Morgan’s final season with Charlton saw him bag five goals and the same amount of assists from the middle of the park. That was after one finish and a very decent eight assists the previous campaign.

According to Wyscout, he totalled 3052 minutes of football last season with his shots and passes total ranked 20th in the division in his position.

Morgan ranks 18th for progressive runs (1.87 per 90) and his 8.21 progressive passess per 90 minutes 20th.

The midfielder’s deep completed crosses per 90 is 10th in the division in his position, with deep completions 14th.

