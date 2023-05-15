The Charlton man was one of the high-profile departures from The Valley, as the Addicks announced their retained list.

Morgan went into the Londoner’s academy at the age if nine and went on to make the first-team breakthrough in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, after eight goals in 146 appearances, the 23-year-old has been released by boss Dean Holden.

Morgan moves on despite being firmly in the first-team picture last term, getting 45 outings under his belt. A total of 32 of those games came as starts, with 35 outings in League One.

His numbers last term suggest he won’t struggle to find a new home, after bagging five goals and as many assists from the middle of the park. That follows on from a single strike and impressive eight assists the previous term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan is joined by some eye-catching players also on the way from Charlton, when their contracts expire at the end of June.

Striker Macauley Bonne and powerful defender Ryan Inniss, who scored against Pompey in December to help his side to a 3-0 success are also leaving. They are joined by Sean Clare, Alex Gilbey and Nathan Harness.

Portsmouth-born Albie Morgan gets away from Fred when Charlton faced Manchester United in the Carabao Cup last January. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Holden expressed his appreciation for what Morgan has done, after spending his time in football with Charlton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: 'Albie Morgan is an academy graduate who has played nearly 150 games for the first team and has been here a large part of his life after joining Charlton at the age of nine. 'We’re really grateful for everything he has done for the football club in that time. His commitment to the club has been first class since I arrived.'

Morgan’s stats this season highlight a player sides at League One level would do well to run the rule over.

He totalled 3052 minutes of senior football, with all of his attacking stats stacking up favourably.

Morgan’s five assists immediately jump out, with that number seeing him rank sixth in the division in his position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to both shots and passes the is ranked 20th, clocking up an average 1.54 shots per 90 minutes and an average 44.38 passes per 90.

Morgan ranks 18th for progressive runs (1.87 per 90) and his 8.21 progressive passess per 90 20th.