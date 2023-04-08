The winger has enjoyed a successful return to the John Smith’s Stadium, after his underwhelming Fratton Park loan spell was terminated in January.

The 24-year-old shone once again during the Terriers’ 3-2 victory against Watford on Friday afternoon.

Koroma registered an assist at Vicarage Road, which has helped steer Neil Warnock’s men further away from the dropzone.

The latest three points in their quest for survival has helped lift Huddersfield out of the bottom three, and now sit one point above the relegation places in 20th.

His display comes less than a week after the forward impressed for the Terriers in their shock 4-2 triumph over automatic promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough.

Koroma found himself on the scoresheet in the second half and now has a goal and an assist in his last two league outings.

Indeed, the strike represented the ex-Rotherham loanee’s second goal in 10 league games since his season-long stint at Pompey was cut short prematurely in January.

Josh Koroma is enjoying a successful stint under new Huddersfield boss Neil Warnock.

And it appears Warnock has unlocked the key to the winger’s success, having missed just two of the new boss’ nine contests in charge at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Koroma was Danny Cowley’s signature deadline-day signing, penning a 12-month loan stint at Fratton Park.

However, he failed to live up to expectations on the south coast and would net just two goals in 16 League One outings.

This saw his temporary spell brought to a close by the Blues six months earlier than the arranged agreement after a tough stint on the south coast.

At the time of his departure, Pompey had won just once in 14 league fixtures, which also saw the sacking of Danny Cowley.

