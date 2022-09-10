News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Connor Ogilvie has been one of the Blues' standout performers this season from left-back.

The Portsmouth, Ipswich, Charlton and Peterborough aces who feature in the League One team of the season so far

Pompey have flown out of the blocks this term with Danny Cowley’s men sitting second after an unbeaten start to the League One campaign.

By Pepe Lacey
Saturday, 10th September 2022, 5:00 pm

Indeed, that can be put down to a number of standout performers in the Blues squad with Marlon Pack, Connor Ogilvie, Colby Bishop and Dane Scarlett a few notable names.

Likewise, across the third tier, there have been plenty of sides who have also had an impressive start to the season, with Ipswich, Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday alongside the Fratton Park outfit at the top.

With this weekend’s fixtures being postponed by the EFL in light of the death of the Queen on Thursday, this has signalled an enforced halt to the season to pay respect to the late Monarch.

While there is a short break to the campaign, how many of Pompey’s star performers make it into the League One team of the season so far after the first seven fixtures?

We’ve taken to WhoScored to uncover who they believe makes it into the best XI based on their ratings.

Here’s how that side looks.

1. James Trafford - Bolton

Position: Goalkeeper; 2022-23 Appearances: 7; Clean sheets: 3; Goals conceded: 6; WhoScored rating: 6.98.

Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales

2. Wes Burns - Ipswich

Position: Right-back; 2022-23 appearances: 5; Goals scored: 1; Assists: 2; WhoScored rating: 7.28.

Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales

3. Cheick Diabate - Exeter

Position: Centre-back; 2022-23 appearances: 7; Goals scored: 1; Assists: 0; WhoScored rating: 7.18.

Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales

4. Caleb Taylor - Cheltenham

Position: Centre-back; 2022-23 appearances: 7; Goals scored: 0; Assists: 0; WhoScored rating: 7.16.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
League OneIpswichPortsmouthCharltonPeterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 3