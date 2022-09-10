Indeed, that can be put down to a number of standout performers in the Blues squad with Marlon Pack, Connor Ogilvie, Colby Bishop and Dane Scarlett a few notable names.

Likewise, across the third tier, there have been plenty of sides who have also had an impressive start to the season, with Ipswich, Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday alongside the Fratton Park outfit at the top.

With this weekend’s fixtures being postponed by the EFL in light of the death of the Queen on Thursday, this has signalled an enforced halt to the season to pay respect to the late Monarch.

While there is a short break to the campaign, how many of Pompey’s star performers make it into the League One team of the season so far after the first seven fixtures?

We’ve taken to WhoScored to uncover who they believe makes it into the best XI based on their ratings.

Here’s how that side looks.

1. James Trafford - Bolton Position: Goalkeeper; 2022-23 Appearances: 7; Clean sheets: 3; Goals conceded: 6; WhoScored rating: 6.98. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2. Wes Burns - Ipswich Position: Right-back; 2022-23 appearances: 5; Goals scored: 1; Assists: 2; WhoScored rating: 7.28. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

3. Cheick Diabate - Exeter Position: Centre-back; 2022-23 appearances: 7; Goals scored: 1; Assists: 0; WhoScored rating: 7.18. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

4. Caleb Taylor - Cheltenham Position: Centre-back; 2022-23 appearances: 7; Goals scored: 0; Assists: 0; WhoScored rating: 7.16. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales