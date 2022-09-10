The Portsmouth, Ipswich, Charlton and Peterborough aces who feature in the League One team of the season so far
Pompey have flown out of the blocks this term with Danny Cowley’s men sitting second after an unbeaten start to the League One campaign.
Indeed, that can be put down to a number of standout performers in the Blues squad with Marlon Pack, Connor Ogilvie, Colby Bishop and Dane Scarlett a few notable names.
Likewise, across the third tier, there have been plenty of sides who have also had an impressive start to the season, with Ipswich, Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday alongside the Fratton Park outfit at the top.
With this weekend’s fixtures being postponed by the EFL in light of the death of the Queen on Thursday, this has signalled an enforced halt to the season to pay respect to the late Monarch.
While there is a short break to the campaign, how many of Pompey’s star performers make it into the League One team of the season so far after the first seven fixtures?
We’ve taken to WhoScored to uncover who they believe makes it into the best XI based on their ratings.
Here’s how that side looks.