But just weeks after his disappointing loan stay at Fratton Park was prematurely cut short, the 24-year-old is now making an instant impact in the Championship.

After coming on for the final 11 minutes of their contest against Blackpool on Tuesday evening, the forward netted his first second-tier goal following his return to the Terriers.

Although he put his Huddersfield side 2-1 up against their relegation rivals, it wasn’t enough to seal the victory against the 10-man Seasiders who snatched a 90th minute leveller.

After linking back up with Mark Fotherhingham’s squad, Koroma has came off the bench against QPR on Saturday before his impact at Blackpool.

The winger was Pompey’s signature deadline day signing in September, as Danny Cowley concluded his summer spending.

Yet, the former Lincoln ace failed to impress during his four-month spell at Fratton Park.

This saw him net twice in 16 league outings, while scoring three goals in eight appearances in cup competitions.

Josh Koroma was deemed not good enough by Pompey.

Indeed, Koroma’s stay at Fratton was cut short half-way through his season-long loan with the Blues as life after Cowley began.

Although back on the scoresheet it was a bittersweet moment for the forward, who was disappointed with the outcome of the contest.

He told Huddersfield’s official club site after the draw: ‘At the end of the day, when you score you want to win the game.

‘It doesn’t really matter if you score, as a team we need to start winning games and it would’ve been a great start here but we can’t drop our heads, we’ve got a lot of points to grab and we’ve got to win Saturday.

‘There’s nothing like it, scoring in front of the Town fans.

‘I love scoring goals but ultimately I like winning games as well.

‘Considering we took the lead twice, it’s always going to feel like a defeat whether they had 10 or 11.