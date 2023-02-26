The Portsmouth players who have shone since John Mousinho’s arrival - according to ratings: in pictures
Pompey have seen a change in fortunes since John Mousinho’s appointment in January.
Following his arrival from Oxford United, the Blues have registered four wins, two draws and two defeats under his watch - which has seen them close the gap to the play-offs to 12 points.
The 36-year-old has also handed fresh starts for forgotten men, with Ronan Curtis, Michael Jacobs and Ryan Tunnicliffe all benefiting from a change in management.
That was evident in Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Cheltenham as the trio all netted in the romp at Fratton Park.
But which of Mousinho’s men have impressed the most in his first eight games in the hot seat?
We’ve taken a look at our match ratings from every fixture since his arrival to discover who have been the standout names in recent weeks.
Here’s what we found.