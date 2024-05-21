Pompey are bracing themselves for another busy transfer window as they prepare for a new life in the Championship next season.

With 10 departures already confirmed - and the futures of Zak Swanson and Joe Morrell yet to be disclosed - there’s plenty of space in the Blues’ squad to be filled. And coupled with the natural strengthening of their ranks ahead of the challenge that lies ahead, there should be a wealth of new arrivals welcomed through the doors of Fratton Park in the coming months.

When new signings are announced, a club statement normally reveals what number the new boy will be wearing for the campaign ahead. Some are natural fits, while some are a bit random. For instance, why did departing duo Myles Peart-Harris and Lee Evans chose numbers 44 and 45 upon their PO4 arrivals? We’ll never know!

It’s doubtful the summer intake of 2024 will be competing to those shirts. But what numbers will be up for grabs for any potential new arrival? Here’s the squad numbers that will be available this summer.

There'll be plenty of new names on the back of Pompey shirts come the start of next season

Squad number 2 Vacated by: Zak Swanson (although remains in talks). Previous owners: Linvoy Primus.