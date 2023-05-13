Pompey have said goodbye to 13 different players over the past week.

Five of those who have left are the loanees who called Fratton Park home this season – Dane Scarlett, Owen Dale, Joe Pigott, Matt Macey and Di’Shon Bernard.

But the majority are those included on the Blues’ retained list that was released on Friday – Clark Robertson, Louis Thompson, Michael Jacobs, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Kieron Freeman, Jayden Reid, Dan Gifford and Alfie Bridgman.

That’s left a huge void in the Pompey playing staff which will have to be filled over the course of the summer.

It also means there’s a host of squad numbers now vacant and ready for a new owner once signings can be made.

Here’s all the existing squad numbers that are now free and the players who have worn them on their back in recent times at Fratton Park.

PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: A fan walks past a mural inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League One between Portsmouth and Port Vale at Fratton Park on March 25, 2023 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Pompey squad numbers are set for another reshuffle in the summer.

