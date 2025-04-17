Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho acknowledged the pressure of the Championship survival battle is reaching fever pitch.

And the Pompey boss stated he’s happy that’s the case, as his team face quick-fire clashes with Norwich and Watford which could decide their fate this season.

The heat is on at the business end of the season, with it an exciting and congested fight to remain in the second tier this term.

Six points cover as many teams from Plymouth at the foot of the table to the Blues, who sit in 19th place at present.

Four points separate Mousinho’s side from the bottom three with four games remaining, but everyone in the race to remain in the Championship are still harboring ambitions of staying up.

In the white heat of such a battle the pressure will now be intensified, but the Pompey head coach is perfectly happy with that scenario.

Mousinho feels that is a situation his club and players have shown they can respond to in the manner required.

He said: ‘Tactics and the ability to have technical detail and play football is really important, but that character comes into play more at the back end of the year when the pressure’s on. It’s big.

‘I think that’s a good thing for this team and this club when the pressure’s on.

‘We’ve certainly got that this week. When you have that it’s when personality shines through, character shines through and you have big players to stand up in those big moments.’

Plymouth Argyle ‘back in it’

It’s set to be a Good Friday full of more twists and turns with eyes on games around the division, which could ultimately have an impact on Pompey.

Luton go to Derby County in the lunchtime kick-off in a massive game, while promotion chasers Sheffield United host Cardiff at 3pm

Bottom side Plymouth go Middlesbrough, with Hull City going to Swansea - who are now comfortable in mid-table.

Mousinho highlighted his team ultimately have their fate in their own hands at this stage, however, which is a position they would have taken at this juncture for much of the season.

He said: ‘I don’t take pleasure in being right from where we were 12 weeks ago, when people were talking 44 or 45 points being enough to stay up.

‘We’ve seen what a couple of wins can do for the likes of Oxford and the likes of Stoke. All of a sudden Plymouth are back in it with a big win at the weekend.

‘It’s very tight, so we just have to make sure we take care of business ourselves.

‘There’s sides playing at different times, but it’s about what we do this weekend. If we come out of it with a couple of positive results then we’ll be in a really good spot.’