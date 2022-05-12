There are bargains to be found coinciding with players looking to gain a fresh start.
But who could Pompey realistically sign from the second tier to enhance their promotion bid next season?
Last season, Danny Cowley signed five players let go from clubs from a higher division last summer – and could be looking to repeat the trick this pre-season.
Here’s who could fit the bill.
1. Josh Pask - Coventry City (Position: Defender)
West Ham academy graduate Pask is set to become a free agent after being released by Coventry. The versatile defender could plug a lot of Pompey's gaps in the backline, as he gained valuable experience at League Two Newport last season. Pask gained promotion from League One with the Sky Blues in 2020, before making 17 Championship appearances in 2020-21. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Josh Murphy - Cardiff (Position: Winger)
With Pompey potentially looking to refresh their wide areas this summer, Murphy could be a perfect fit if he doesn't agree fresh terms with Cardiff. He endured an injury-hit campaign last term while on loan with Preston, and may e looking for a fresh start. The winger scored 14 goals in three seasons in Wales, including a campaign in the Premier League. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images
Photo: Stu Forster
3. Izzy Brown - Preston (Position: Striker)
Another player looking for a fresh start is 25-year-old Izzy Brown. The former Chelsea man failed to make an appearance for Preston last year, and is still searching for the right club to help fulfil his, once huge, potential. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images
Photo: George Wood
4. Marlon Pack - Cardiff (Position: Midfield)
The Pompey academy graduate has become a free agent after his Cardiff release and, despite being 31, has a lot still to offer. The midfielder made only two substitute appearances for his boyhood club before signing for Cheltenham in 2011. There has been a small clamour for his return to Fratton Park. Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images
Photo: Alex Burstow