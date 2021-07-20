The reality Danny Cowley accepts over recruitment as Portsmouth go through latest transfer lull

Danny Cowley. Picture: Paul Collins

But the Pompey boss believes waiting to do business as the August 31 deadline nears could allow him to find some transfer gems.

Cowley has recruited six signings so far this summer with Liam Vincent, Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Gavin Bazunu and Kieron Freeman all being snapped up.

But there’s been a slight lull in activity, with just Freeman arriving since Bazunu was snapped up on July 1.

Last week proved quiet, despite Cowley making it clear he wanted as many as ‘eight or nine’ new players before Freeman was recruited.

Most managers tend to state they would like the bulk of their recruitment done when the players return for pre-season training, so they can work on transmitting their ideas to the whole group.

That was never a realistic proposition for Cowley, given the amount of surgery he’s required to carry out on his squad this summer.

The 42-year-old now accepts he’s extremely unlikely to have his signings in place by the time the season begins on August 7 at Fleetwood.

But Cowley explained waiting to get deals over the line could open up opportunities Pompey may not have expected.

He said: ‘I think it’s going to be a process, isn’t it.

‘We’re going to have to be flexible and adaptable.

‘We had one day to prepare for Ipswich, so I can’t moan. We have more time now!

‘The way I look at this window and the way it’s unfolding, I think we’re going to have to get in the best place we can for August 7 and the Fleetwood game.

‘We know the window goes deep, so if we save some money back for one or two we could get some really good value off the back of the season starting – and hopefully some teams making some knee-jerk impulsive decisions.’

