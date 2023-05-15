The reality of Jay Mingi’s Portsmouth future amid West Brom, Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic links

Where those talks go is a slightly more imponderable scenario, but don’t be surprised if it concludes with the promising midfielder plying his trade elsewhere next season.

Mingi is set to become a free agent at the end of next month, with his existing two-year agreement at a close.

A new improved three-year deal has been on the table since December, with the player’s representative suggesting the Londoner was weighing up his situation after not playing a minute of competitive football for John Mousinho.

What we do know is the 22-year-old’s existing deal places him right at the back of the pack, when it comes to Pompey’s wage structure. We also saw last term that Mingi undoubtedly possesses the raw attributes and talent to be a force of nature at League One level.

A full League One debut arrived at Forest Green in October, with the former Addicks trainee the best player on the pitch by some distance in the first 45 minutes.

There were other very promising passages of games where Mingi took hold of proceedings, too, on top of a showreel highlight goal against Stevenage in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The criticism, as acknowledged by the player himself, is not being able to extend those exciting periods into a complete 90-minute performance. It’s a claim which has straddled Danny Cowley and John Mousinho’s tenures, with that assessment consistent from both bosses.

Jay Mingi

When Mingi is good, however, he is very good.

That fact hasn’t been lost on those who catch glimpse of those eye-catching contributions and see there is a player of promise there.

Mingi’s agent stated a return to the south London club he emerged at was an option in January, with Championship sides monitoring his situation. Birmingham, West Brom and Blackburn have all been loosely mentioned.

All the noise can create an impression of someone who is difficult to do with. It is anything but the case, however, with the Hackney lad a likeable and happy-go-lucky addition to the dressing room.

Injury did strike, with the frustrated figure taking in the FA Cup trip to Spurs from the sidelines in a knee brace at the start of the year. A compartment syndrome issue has also impacted Mingi, with some niggles when returning to the fray under Mousinho.

A lack of football then ensued with noises over fitness following. While you could never be definitive, Mingi doesn’t exactly look central to the new man’s plans at this stage.

The contract offer which we hear talks are continuing over is a must, if Pompey are to be eligible for the training compensation they are entitled to in the event of Mingi heading elsewhere.