'There is no truth in that whatsoever': Portsmouth boss hits back over accusations surrounding Charlton and Wrexham target's first-team absence
John Mousinho has dismissed accusations that Jay Mingi’s failure to sign a Pompey contract is behind his ongoing first-team absence.
And the Blues’ head coach is adamant injury and fitness issues are the sole reasons for the talented 22-year-old yet to play under him.
In an interview with The News, Mingi’s football representative insisted his client was disappointed at his lack of match action, having been ‘fully fit since mid-February’.
He also said the one-time Charlton and Wrexham target’s first-team sidelining is influenced by not signing his new deal, having been told by Pompey they “wanted to work with players who they feel are going to be here long-term”.
Yet Mousinho strongly refutes both claims.
He told The News: ‘Absolutely not, I categorically can say that is not true about the contract, there is no truth in that whatsoever.
‘We have plenty of players who are out of contract in the summer and playing, that’s not something which is holding Jay back whatsoever.
‘I haven't been told anything by the club in terms of who I have to play or not play, which has been brilliant.
‘You can pick whatever squad you think is best to win the game at the weekend, as I’m sure all the fans would expect. All team selections and squad selections have been exactly that, I haven’t had to worry about anything in terms of contracts.
‘Picking players based on contracts is never going to be anything I am remotely interested in doing.
‘Jay obviously came back from a long-term injury and travelled to Cambridge United in early March, but wasn’t quite ready. I would absolutely not have Jay Mingi travelling to Cambridge if I didn’t want to reintegrate him into the team.
‘A few days later he came with us to Barnsley, which was the first game he was available for selection.
‘He wasn’t in the squad that night, but unfortunately, when he went out onto the Oakwell pitch, he picked up a little knock during the warm-up, which set him back.
‘Unfortunately there have been a couple of injury issues with Jay, he never seems to quite get there in terms of full fitness.’
Mingi will again be missing on Saturday for the trip to Shrewsbury, having twisted his ankle in training.
He has yet to train this week, although is pencilled in for a return to grass today.
Mousinho added’ ‘We all saw with our own eyes what happened in the Bournemouth Hampshire Senior Cup game when, towards the end of the second half, Jay was really, really struggling with a few bits.
‘We sent him to a specialist to try to get a couple of those issues resolved, which hopefully we have now – but at the moment he’s out with an ankle injury.
‘All of those things have come together at the wrong time for Jay. He has never been able to put together a sustained period of fitness.’