That conviction from John Mousinho over a feeling of responsibility to the winger as he goes through injury hell, is behind the contract offer to the Republic of Ireland international.

The Blues head coach believes his club’s ‘duty of care’ with Curtis, should stretch to helping with his recovery from the anterior cruciate ligament injury picked up against Bolton in March.

That hasn’t stopped Pompey being keen to offer their longest serving senior player a new agreement, to extend his five-year stay at Fratton Park.

Talks are continuing between the club and Curtis’ representative on that front, with the 27-year-old currently back in Ireland with his family.

December has been earmarked as the former Derry City man’s return date, though there is a quiet hope he could be back ahead of schedule if his current rate of progress continues.

Mousinho is a big fan of Curtis’ talent and made it clear to the Pompey board he sees Curtis as a part of his plans moving forward.

The Blues boss is adamant with advances in technology the robust character can return stronger than he was before the issue.

Ronan Curtis. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images).

Mousinho said: ‘What we didn’t want to do was offer a contract for the sake of it to Ronan. We are offering the contract because we think he can get back to where he was at the football club - and more.‘ACLs do rehab very differently these days to how they did 10 or 20 years ago. I think you can come back and be the same player and a bit more physically, certainly.

‘In Ronan’s case we do think he can achieve that, so it forms a huge part of why we’ve offered him the deal.’

Many have forwarded the view Pompey have a responsibility to stand by Curtis, as one of their players tackles the gruelling road to recovery he faces.

Mousinho acknowledged that is the case, but feels it doesn’t extend to a mandatory contract offer for the club’s top scorer of the 21st century.

He added: ‘The duty of care stretches to making sure we take care of his rehab. We would always do that, regardless of the contractual situation.

