Scully arrived as arguably the highest profile of the quickfire six additions made, since the transfer window opened earlier this month.

The 24-year-old had a difficult last term after moving to Wigan from Lincoln, before agreeing a two-year deal with a club option to extend for 12 months.

It’s his goal record in the the two seasons at Sincil Bank which impress, however, with 15 and 17 efforts smashed in at third-tier level.

With Colby Bishop taking on the vast majority of goal expectation last term, Mousinho knew it was important to find players to share the load with the prized asset.

With Scully identified as a player to do that, the Irishman was desperately wanted at PO4.

Pompey new boy Anthony Scully. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

‘One of the things we talked about last season was how do we add more firepower to those front three positions?

‘We think Anthony brings that and a bit of support for Colby in the goalscoring department is something we need.

‘In one of his two campaigns with Lincoln he got 11 league goals and 17 all together. That’s a really good return for someone who plays off the left as a winger, or maybe more a wide midfielder.

‘It’s just a really good return, especially for someone who isn’t afraid of tracking back and doing his fair share of work there as well.’

Scully has also proved a tormentor to Mousinho before the Pompey boss arrived at Fratton Park, making bringing his goal threat on to his side an appeal.

The head coach explained the fact Scully can play anywhere along the front line is another weapon in his arsenal, though he has clear ideas over how he will be utilised.

Mousinho added: ‘Even if you look back to his record at West Ham as an academy footballer, that was really good as well.

‘He played up front for West Ham, so we know he has that eye for goal.

‘He’s adjusted his game really well to playing a different position.

‘Honestly, though, throughout my time at Oxford he just seemed to score every time we played against him.

‘He has that knack, certainty when I watch him, of being a real thorn in the side of teams. When I spoke to Anthony I said it was part of the attraction of bringing him in.

‘I said I’d make no bones about it, every time I watch him he scores - so make sure you keep that up when you come and play at Portsmouth!

‘he has a lot of versatility, too, that is one of the attractions with Anthony. We probably see him off the left, though, where he can cut in on his right foot.