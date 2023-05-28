News you can trust since 1877
The released Championship strikers Portsmouth, Bolton, Charlton & League One rivals could eye for free this summer: in pictures

Pompey are in the market for new strikers this summer.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 28th May 2023, 17:00 BST

John Mousinho already has Colby Bishop in his attacking department, who will be looking to strengthen in the window.

At least two new front men have been outlined to arrive at Fratton Park by the head coach as he looks to prime his squad for the upcoming campaign.

With clubs in the Championship releasing their retained lists, there are plenty of attacking options now available for free.

We’ve taken a look at all the strikers who’ve been released from second-tier clubs and whether they could be an option for Pompey and their League One rivals.

From left: Lucas Joao, Tyler Smith, Shane Long, Troy Deeney.

1. Released Championship strikers

From left: Lucas Joao, Tyler Smith, Shane Long, Troy Deeney. Photo: National World

The 34-year-old has a wealth of experience and is a Championship veteran. Deemed surplus to requirements at Birmingham, having scored seven goals in 34 outings last term. Now looking for a new club for just the second time in 13 years.

2. Troy Deeney - Birmingham

The 34-year-old has a wealth of experience and is a Championship veteran. Deemed surplus to requirements at Birmingham, having scored seven goals in 34 outings last term. Now looking for a new club for just the second time in 13 years. Photo: Gareth Copley

The Chilean striker will certainly be looking at a move to higher up divisions rather than a drop to League One. He impressed for Rovers last season - scoring 14 goals in 43 outings prior to his free departure.

3. Ben Brereton-Diaz - Blackburn

The Chilean striker will certainly be looking at a move to higher up divisions rather than a drop to League One. He impressed for Rovers last season - scoring 14 goals in 43 outings prior to his free departure. Photo: Jan Kruger

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at Ewood Park making just 14 outings in the Championship during his time with Rovers. He spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan with Port Vale, where he scored three goals in 31 appearances in League One

4. Dan Butterworth - Blackburn

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at Ewood Park making just 14 outings in the Championship during his time with Rovers. He spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan with Port Vale, where he scored three goals in 31 appearances in League One Photo: Morgan Harlow

