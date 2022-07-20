Pompey new-boy Josh Oluwayemi warming up before Tuesday night's friendly at Leyton Orient. Picture: Simon Roe/ProSportsImages

Yet this week Josh Oluwayemi arrived at Fratton Park on a free transfer.

Considering such an eye-catching back story broken by the Evening Standard in October 2021, it represents something of a coup for Danny Cowley.

The goalkeeper started two Papa John’s Trophy matches for Spurs’ under-21s at the start of last season, while there appears to have been a substitute outing for Maidenhead in November 2020.

Nonetheless, despite his lack of first-team experience, unquestionably Oluwayemi is highly regarded.

Certainly by Spurs, who offered a new contract at the end of last season, only for it to be rejected, enabling him to be granted free-agent status.

And Cowley has high hopes for the youngster who will serve as number two to Josh Griffiths.

He told The News: ‘Josh was offered a contract at Spurs, but didn’t want to stay in development football any more, he wanted to get into first-team football.

‘He came in and trained with us for the first couple of weeks (of pre-season), and been with us for a week while we’ve been doing the medical and organising the contract.

‘Spurs offered him the contract at the back end of last season. They are a really good club and care for their young players and he explained that he wanted to go out and play some senior football.

‘They understood that and didn't want to hold him back by putting compensation in his head or asking for sell-on fees, so they were able to let him go. We have obviously been able to benefit from it.

‘He trained with the Spurs first-team at times last year. He’s just a young goalkeeper, very early into his journey, but we like his personality and his character.

‘He’s good with his feet and has some amazing athleticism, pace and power. When I talk about pace, it’s speed across the line, he makes saves that other goalkeepers wouldn’t and we see something in him.

‘Joe Prodomo (goalkeeping coach) is looking forward to helping him grow and develop.’

Signed on a 12-month deal with a club option, Oluwayemi will be handed time to flourish at Fratton Park.

His presence will also allow the sale of Alex Bass, while second-year scholar Toby Steward can pursue a loan spell to aid his exciting development.

Cowley added: ‘Josh has some unbelievable athleticism.

‘He’s young, hasn’t played any senior football, but possesses an amazing physique. His wing span is wider than he is tall, he has unbelievable limbs and makes saves that a goalie shouldn’t make.

‘He’s got loads to learn, of course, but is another at a really good age, with good growth and potential.

‘It now allows us to think about getting young Toby some games and to start his senior career, because that is going to be a really important next stage in his development.’

