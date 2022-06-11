No wonder Marlon Pack feels he has unfinished business with his hometown club.

Many believe the Buckland lad should have been afforded a greater chance to represent the city he was raised in than he received.

But Steve Cotterill felt otherwise, and along with Matt Ritchie, the duo left Fratton Park within six months of each other in 2011.

Maybe Pack wasn’t ready back then, maybe the timing wasn’t right with some high-calibre midfielders still around after dropping out of the Premier League.

But there’s no doubt the time is right now.

Danny Cowley has placed the former Bristol City man at the top of his midfield shopping list, as he becomes a free agent after three years with Cardiff in the Championship.

Pack has other options, however. Bristol City and Shrewsbury Town have been mooted, but it’s Derby County who present the strongest competitors for his signature.

Marlon Pack. Picture: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

The News understands the offer the Rams have tabled trumps a decent figure put forward by Pompey.

But the significant proviso when it comes to Derby, is it would be subject to the club exiting administration. And they are currently in a mess.

The spectre of liquidation, we’re told, is real, after prospective buyer Chris Kirchner missed the deadline to show he had the funds to complete a takeover.

We know the prospect of returning to his club is proving a strong pull for the former Flying Bull Academy and City Boys student.

And it’s easy to see why.

The lad who grew up playing for the likes of Copnor North End and Moneyfields would also go straight into the heart of Pompey’s bid to finally reach the Championship.

And just imagine the reward for providing the spark which finally delivered the success we’re all craving.

Pack would be elevated to hero status among his people.

It would be a tale which would complete the loop and give the academy graduate closure, after not being able to wear the star and crescent to any great extent first time around.

So there’s much to mull over as Pack enjoys a summer holiday with his wife, who’s also from the area, and his young family. He deserves to take the time to make the right call,