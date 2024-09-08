He’s generating plenty of interest as one of the emerging stars of the non-league game.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Taelor O’Kane has been the subject of a substantial ‘six-figure bid’, as league sides circle the exciting AFC Fylde midfielder.

And The News understands the 19-year-old is someone Pompey are firmly aware of, with their scouting network across the game’s best, young talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Kane was tied down to a new two-year deal by the National League side in July, amid growing interest in the rangy operator.

Peterborough and Stockport County have both been credited with interest in the player, who is the son of former Manchester United and Everton defender John O’Kane.

And Fylde took the decision to reveal their player had been the subject of an offer, which they chose to turn down.

Fylde’s director of football Alex Hughes said: ‘We are pleased to see clubs in higher divisions taking note of our club’s successes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Taelor has undoubted potential, and we believe he will soon be a regular member of the first team and has a great future ahead of him.

‘He remains central to our future plans and the decision to reject the bid by the chairman was made without hesitation.’

O’Kane is a player Pompey have been watching for some time, after making his senior debut a year ago and quickly impressing.

Blues boss John Mousinho is believed to have watched O’Kane in the past, with the Blues’ scouting operation in the north of the country doing likewise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is no suggestion Pompey are looking to accelerate that situation at present, though the club have showed a willingness to recruit from outside of the EFL with Reuben Swann brought in from Southern League outfit AFC Sudbury this summer.

The Blues have also looked overseas when it comes to bringing in young talent with the potential to grow at Fratton Park.

Terry Devlin was Glentoran a year ago, with the 20-year-old Northern Ireland under-21 international making 25 appearances in his first season at the club.

This summer he’s been joined by Aussie left-back Jacob Farrell, with the 21-year-old joining from Central Coast Mariners on a four-year deal.