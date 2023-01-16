It has now been more than two weeks since the dismissal of Danny Cowley, yet the wait continues for his replacement.

Andy Cullen and Rich Hughes are closing in on Pompey’s next head coach, with the club confident an appointment can be made in the next 48 hours following the conclusion of the interview process.

The Blues have appointed 18 permanent managers since 2000, with some announced on the same day while others have involved a month-long pursuit.

Here is every Fratton Park boss during that period – and how long it took to appoint them, in appointment order...

Harry Redknapp twice managed Pompey, leading them to the FA Cup in May 2008.

Tony Pulis - 36 days Following Alan Ball's dismissal in December 1999, it took 36 days for Tony Pulis to be appointed as his replacement in January 2000.

Steve Claridge - Same day Following Tony Pulis' dismissal in October 2000, Steve Claridge was appointed as player-manager on the same day.

Graham Rix - Same day Following Steve Claridge's dismissal in February 2001, Graham Rix replaced him on the same day.