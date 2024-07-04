Now, The News can showcase the South Stand TV gantry in all its glory following its completion - thanks to this outstanding video and drone footage.

The gantry is now virtually in its final state ahead of schedule, as the £15m renovation of the grand, old girl powers on.

The footage, video and images of local drone photography specialist, Marcin Jedrysiak, offers a unique insight into the overhaul which is continuing.

Thanks to Pompey and PMC Construction managing director, Steve Cripps, The News have been guided around how things currently stand just over five weeks from the new season.

Cripps afforded a technical insight into the undertaking carried out to complete the gantry.

He said: ‘You can see the scale and the steelwork needed to suspend it. In essence it’s a cantilever gantry which comes off the main structure, picks up the existing truss and hangs off the columns.

‘It’s a significant piece of engineering and I must compliment Steve Haskins the engineer for this along with NJS Scaffolding, G&S Fabrications and our team (PMC) because it was a real tricky project which has been completed ahead of schedule.

‘You can see the size, the existing truss, new steelwork frame and floodlights which have been added. You can also see four sets of what we can two-prongs where Sky or EFL cameras can be positioned.

‘An end of the gantry will control the main screen, a PA suite in the middle and a data driver room which links it all together. The davit arm then enables Sky to bring their equipment up on to the gantry.’

As well as guiding The News through the TV gantry work, Cripps has given a tour of improvements underway in the Victory and Warrior Lounges at present as well as the impressive mezzanine in the North Stand.

There’s also updates on South Stand refurbishments, a new TV gantry in the Fratton End and how the pitch work is coming on under grounds manager Neil Stephenson.

1 . The sensational images and drone footage showcasing Portsmouth’s completed South Stand gantry and ongoing £15m Fratton Park overhaul The sensational images and drone footage showcasing Portsmouth’s completed South Stand gantry and ongoing £15m Fratton Park overhaul - from drone photography specialist Marcin Jedrysiak (MJ Photography -https://www.marcinjedrysiakphotography.com/). | MJ Photography Photo Sales

2 . The sensational images and drone footage showcasing Portsmouth’s completed South Stand gantry and ongoing £15m Fratton Park overhaul Drone image of Fratton Park as work continues this summer. Pic: Marcin Jedrysiak (https://www.marcinjedrysiakphotography.com/) | Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin JedrysiakPhoto: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales

3 . The sensational images and drone footage showcasing Portsmouth’s completed South Stand gantry and ongoing £15m Fratton Park overhaul PMC's Steve Cripps in the new South Stand TV gantry. Pic: Marcin Jedrysiak (https://www.marcinjedrysiakphotography.com/) | Marcin Jedrysiak | MJ PhotographyPhoto: MJ Photography Photo Sales