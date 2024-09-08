The sight to lift spirits of Portsmouth faithful after top scorer’s heart surgery

He’s facing a long road back to full fitness after being forced to undergo heart surgery.

But Pompey fans have been given a clear sign Colby Bishop is now taking steps along that rehabilitation route.

That’s after the Magic Man was pictured at the Blues’ training base this week.

Bishop was receiving his award from the Professional Footballers’ Association along with his team-mates, after being named in their League One team of the season for for the last campaign.

The 27-year-old looked well in his training kit, as he received his awards at the club’s Hilsea training base. That, of course, follows on from Bishop undergoing successful surgery in London last month after mandatory pre-season cardiac testing discovered a ‘potential risk’.

Pompey are understandably refusing to put a time frame on the £500,000 signing’s return, though John Mousinho explained he would be bed bound for a couple of weeks at least after going under the knife.

Some clarity over the minimum time Bishop will not feature came on Friday, after he was not named in Pompey’s 25-man squad submitted to the EFL.

That means he can not play for Mousinho’s men until the new year, which is when the next opportunity arises to register and deregister players.

The Blues faithful will be gladdened, however, to see the Magic Man is up, about and back mixing with his players - and looking in rude health.

Bishop was not the only Pompey player receiving recogniton, with Marlon Pack, Will Norris and Conor Shaughnessy also honoured.

All four were named in the PFA’s League One team of the season, with Pack and Bishop making the six-strong shortlist for the division’s player of the season won by Charlton’s Alfie May.