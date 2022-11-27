That’s because the Pompey boss is eyeing the possibility of having midfielder Joe Morrell back in his ranks for next Sunday’s League One trip to Wycombe.

Obviously, Cowley would love his engine room ace to have an extended stay at the World Cup, with the Welsh’s game against the Three Lions set to determine whether progress from Group B is possible.

Part of that will be down to the windfall the Blues can expect to receive for each day Wales are involved in Qatar.

But, mostly, on a personal note, it will because Cowley wants Morrell to enjoy being part of football’s greatest show.

That will then, hopefully, benefit Pompey on his eventual return, with the manager believing the midfielder will report back for Fratton Park duty with an extra spring his step.

But Cowley let slip he thinks that might come sooner rather than later.

'Joe Morrell looks like he'll be back, hopefully, for the Wycombe game,’ said Cowley, when speaking to The News after Saturday’s FA Cup win against MK Dons.

Pompey midfielder Joe Morrell is currently part of the Wales squad that's in Qatar for the World Cup Picture: Alberto Lingria - Pool/Getty Images

He then later added: 'Joe Morrell will potentially be back very soon - and he'll feel like a new player for us really.

'He's had the World Cup hanging over him and knowing him, he loves football, he'll come back from the World Cup inspired by that experience, ready to push on for us.'

An early return is a real possibility for Wales following their 2-0 defeat to Iran on Friday.

That came off the back of a 1-1 draw against USA in their Group B opener, which leaves Robert Page’s side bottom of the table with one match remaining.

That comes against Gareth Southgate’s England, who remain top despite a forgettable goalless draw with the States.

Victory would certainly boost Morrell & Co’s chances of making the knockout stages – but a four-goal winning margin is required, plus a draw between USA and Iran.

So far, the Blues midfielder has featured just once at the World Cup, coming on as a late substitute in Wales’ draw with America.

