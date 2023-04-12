With five points separating them from sixth-placed Bolton, who have a game in hand, the chances of John Mousinho’s side overcoming such a deficit over their remaining five matches are extremely slim.
That means another summer assembling a squad that is deemed fit to get the Blues back to the Championship for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign.
Sporting director Rich Hughes indicated last month that Pompey could target 9-10 signings in the close season in a bid to place them in a better position to do that.
And if they did, that would take the Blues to almost 100 new arrivals in the six seasons they spent in League One since winning promotion back in 2017.
That’s a staggering amount of players they will have turned to, with Pompey having just two play-off semi-final head-to-heads to show for their efforts in that time.
But how many of those 88 signings who have called Fratton Park home or continue to do so over the past six years can you remember?
If you’re struggling, here’s a reminder of those brought in since Michael Eisner took control of the club.