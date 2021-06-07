The stark warning to Portsmouth over splashing cash from Peterborough owner after their League One promotion

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony believes the Blues will need to spend on strengthening their squad in the coming weeks if they are to challenge for promotion.

Pompey have indicated their playing budget will be cut for the current campaign as a result of losing £700,000 per month through the Covid pandemic.

That has caused consternation among some fans, with others understanding of the circumstances which have forced the move.

Some followers have called for billionaire owner Michael Eisner to fund an assault on reaching the Championship despite the losses, although the American has always stated he has no intention of buying his way to promotion.

The budget cut has led to the Blues losing some of their players in recent weeks, with Jack Whatmough joining Wigan after being offered reduced terms with Ben Close expected to join Doncaster.

But MacAnthony has voiced his opinion Pompey will need to look to push their spending if they are to get out of League One at the fifth attempt.

Speaking on Twitter, the Posh owner gave his forthright view when asked about the likelihood of the Blues challenging.

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony

When asked by supporter @surreypomp of ‘Pompey’s chances next year’, MacAnthony replied: ‘Need to spend some dough imo.’

