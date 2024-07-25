Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Christian Saydee is certain Pompey have the striking firepower to damage Championship defences.

And the Blues fans’ favourite has underlined his happiness at attempting to impact John Mousinho’s side from different roles.

The News understands the Pompey football operation are steering away from adding to their striker options this summer, ahead of their return to the second tier after a 12-year absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That means Colby Bishop, Kusini Yengi and Saydee will likely begin the campaign as Mousinho’s options to lead the line.

Bishop has broken the 20-goal barrier in League One over the past two campaigns, with 24 goals and 21 finishes last term.

Meanwhile, Yengi made a huge impact in in his first season in England, returning 13 efforts and terrorising League One defences with his forceful play.

Saydee, meanwhile, had to content himself with four goals as he assumed a role of bringing chaos to the table from a deeper role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bournemouth arrival has the belief the striker options at Pompey can step up effectively without further reinforcement.

He said: ‘I think you saw what Kas and Colby did last year, with the amount of goals they scored between them.

‘It was a good battle and when they did play together, they both could still score.

‘I think with them two up top leading, whichever one it is, they are both very good strikers and can do a very good job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘For me, I just keep learning from them as much as possible. Hopefully I can start scoring like them, too.

‘Both of them are brilliant. Kas is like my brother and Colby’s big bro as well. I like playing with both of them.

‘Me and Kas are always together and have that connection, but it’s good playing with both of them and they’re brilliant strikers to have.’

Saydee was recruited last summer to vie with Bishop and Yengi as a number nine in League One last term, before Mousinho found a home for the 22-year-old operating as a 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a surprise move which reaped dividends, as the Londoner produced a number of effective displays in the position.

Moving forward, Saydee remains open to impacting the team from wherever Mousinho sees fit.

He added: ‘I think from last season coming in on as a nine, the gaffer put trust in me and played me as a 10. I think it’s probably worked out in my favour knowing that I can do both.