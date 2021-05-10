The stunning twist that could see Wayne Rooney line up against Portsmouth in League One next season

Wayne Rooney, Manager of Derby County. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The Rams survived by the skin of their teeth on the final day of the campaign after they drew 3-3 with Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United conceded late on to draw 1-1 with Cardiff City.

Those results consigned the Owls and the Millers to League One, but Wayne Rooney’s men could yet be joining them after a stunning update on the EFL’s bid to find them guilty of breaking spending rules.

The governing body brought two charges against Derby last year, claiming that the club had breached FFP – but an independent disciplinary commission cleared the club, meaning they avoided a serious sanction.

According to the Daily Mail, however, the EFL won an appeal on Friday that now means they could impose anything from a fine to a points deduction on the Rams.

If they decide to enforce the latter, a penalty of just three points would be enough ensure that Derby slip into the bottom three, granting a reprieve to 22nd-placed Wycombe Wanderers.

Wycombe owner Rob Couhig had previously suggested that the Chairboys could challenge their relegation.

"I don’t know that the season is over yet,” he said.

"To me, we have accumulated all the points we can and now we will see what happens.