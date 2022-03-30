The 25-year-old has agreed to join the Martyrs as part of their supporters’ trust.

Merthyr sit in the relegation zone of the Southern League Premier South, which forms level seven and eight in the English football pyramid.

Merthyr Tydfil were liquidated in 2009 but reformed a year later as Merthyr Town after local fan groups, calling themselves Martyrs to the Cause, resurrected the club.

Twelve years later, the Welsh side currently has more than 180 owners running the business - now including the Pompey midfielder.

Fans can become an owner for as little as £20 a season.

Merthyr announced the news on Wednesday morning with a photo of Morrell and a club flag at the Cardiff City Stadium, following Wales’ 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic.

The midfielder has recently been away on international duty and played the full 90 minutes on Tuesday evening, but missed the World Cup play-off victory against Austria on Saturday through suspension.

Pompey midfielder Joe Morrell has become an owner of Welsh side Mertyr Town.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron