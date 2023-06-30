News you can trust since 1877
The surprise outfit completing eye-catching business in bid to threaten Portsmouth, Derby County, Reading, Bolton Wanderers & Co next season

They are perhaps unsurprisingly a rank outsider in the League One title market for next season.
By Jordan Cross
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 16:43 BST

That’s after the Hertfordshire outfit earned a spot in the third tier via a second-placed finish in the league’s basement division last term.

But now unfashionable Stevenage are beginning to raise some eyebrows, as they prepare for the new campaign under outspoken boss Steve Evans.

And there’s a strong link with Pompey at the heart of reason many are now saying they could be a surprise package next term.

The Blues may have set the pace for business with seven new additions, since the transfer window opened on June 14.

But Stevenage have kept up with the volume of Pompey additions - and quite a few people liking the quality of their work so far.

The Thompson trio, who have all operated at Fratton Park previously, look like smart additions.

Louis Thompson, who was released by John Mousinho last month, has moved to Broadhall Way - and has been joined by his wily defensive brother Nathan after leaving Peterborough.

From left, Louis Thompson, Ben Thompson and Nathan Thompson have all signed for StevenageFrom left, Louis Thompson, Ben Thompson and Nathan Thompson have all signed for Stevenage
It’s the announcement of the third Thompson - Posh midfielder Ben Thompson - arriving from London Road for an undisclosed fee which resonated at PO4.

There, of course, has long been a clamour for the midfielder to join Pompey after a successful Fratton loan spell in the 2018-19 season.

That never materialised, however, with the former Millwall man now due to face John Mousinho’s side in Stevenage colours.

Harry Anderson is another player who has been linked with a Pompey move, when Danny Cowley was boss.

The winger will link up with Evans after leaving Bristol Rovers, as will Wycombe midfielder Nick Freemam who joins as a free agent.

The Scot knows veteran midfielder Alex MacDonald from their time together at Gllingham, with Fulham keeper Taye Ashby-Hammond joining permanently after impressing on loan in Stevenage’s promotion success.

There’s plenty of time for Evans to go again in the transfer market, with Pompey fans now pinpointing them as a side who will be nobody’s foots in League One.

‘I think they’re making some really good signings, they’ll be tough to play against next season,’ said @LukeEllisPUP on Twitter.

Meanwhile, @CharlieFarnsba9 added: ‘Stevenage are making some telling signings this window, almost as if they’re doing a #Pompey and going for it!’

