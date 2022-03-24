The tale of how former Portsmouth and Sunderland man is earning rave reviews after unlikely comeback

And the word is Sulley Muntari is still showing that he possesses that class at the age of 37.

The man who lifted the FA Cup in a season at Fratton Park from 2007, is currently rolling back the years after a three-year hiatus from playing.

Pompey splashed out a then record fee of £7.5m to bring the Ghana international in from Udinese in 2007, with Harry Redknapp relentless in an extended pursuit for his signature.

Now Muntari has made his return in his native country turning out for Hearts of Oak, a team gamers of a certain vintage will remember from Sensible World of Soccer back in the 90s.

It was the influence of the former Inter, AC Milan and Sunderland talent’s son that tempted him to dust off his boots once again.

With Muntari living in the capital Accra, he made the call to return to the fray after training with the Phobians.

He told citisportonline: ‘The decision to play now is my son, but the decision to join Hearts of Oak was easy.

‘I live in Accra and whenever I come for holidays I train with Hearts.

‘I met (board member) Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe and (chairman) Togbe Afede XIV, his friends and some of the players too.

‘I have been watching Hearts for a long time and I know a little about the team, so it wasn’t a hard decision to make, but the push was my son who asked me start playing again because he wants to come to stadium and watch me play.’

Muntari’s influence has already been felt in six appearances for Hearts, returning a goal against WAFA FC and earning rave reviews for his displays.

The left-footed talent was recently named man of the match against Obuasi Ashantigold, and helped his side pick up silverware with success over Asante Kotoko in the President’s Cup final.

It looks like other areas of the pitch may be a priority for Danny Cowley this summer, but if he’s looking for midfield reinforcements it may be worth getting some scouts over to the east coast of Africa…

