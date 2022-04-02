The Blues currently have two stoppers contracted for next term with Alex Bass and 17-year-old Toby Stewart the only pair, while Ollie Webber’s short-term contract is up.

And with Bazunu returning to Manchester City following his impressive stay, that could prompt Danny Cowley to look elsewhere

We’ve taken a look at 15 keepers across the Championship, League One, League Two and Scottish Premiership whose deals expire in the summer that could catch Pompey’s eye.

Here’s what we’ve found...

1. Dean Bouzanis Club: Sutton; Age: 31; 2021-22 appearances: 44; Clean sheets: 17; Goals conceded: 49 Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2. Viktor Johansson Club: Rotherham; Age: 23; 2021-22 appearances: 23; Clean sheets: 11; Goals conceded: 17 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Joel Coleman Club: Rochdale; Age: 26; 2021-22 appearances: 21; Clean sheets: 7; Goals conceded: 23 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

4. Lee Burge Club: Sunderland; Age: 29; 2021-22 appearances: 9; Clean sheets: 2; Goals conceded: 11 Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales