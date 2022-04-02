The Blues currently have two stoppers contracted for next term with Alex Bass and 17-year-old Toby Stewart the only pair, while Ollie Webber’s short-term contract is up.
And with Bazunu returning to Manchester City following his impressive stay, that could prompt Danny Cowley to look elsewhere
We’ve taken a look at 15 keepers across the Championship, League One, League Two and Scottish Premiership whose deals expire in the summer that could catch Pompey’s eye.
Here’s what we’ve found...
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 9p a day, thanks to our 30%-off transfer window deal.