From left: Jamal Blackman, Will Stevens, Viktor Johansson, Lee Burge

The top 15 out-of-contract keepers Portsmouth could target this summer - including Sheffield Wednesday, Swindon, Sunderland and Huddersfield stoppers

Pompey will re-enter the goalkeeper market this summer as Gavin Bazunu’s loan comes to an end.

By Pepe Lacey
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 1:53 pm
Updated Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 2:01 pm

The Blues currently have two stoppers contracted for next term with Alex Bass and 17-year-old Toby Stewart the only pair, while Ollie Webber’s short-term contract is up.

And with Bazunu returning to Manchester City following his impressive stay, that could prompt Danny Cowley to look elsewhere

We’ve taken a look at 15 keepers across the Championship, League One, League Two and Scottish Premiership whose deals expire in the summer that could catch Pompey’s eye.

Here’s what we’ve found...

1. Dean Bouzanis

Club: Sutton; Age: 31; 2021-22 appearances: 44; Clean sheets: 17; Goals conceded: 49

Photo: Alex Livesey

2. Viktor Johansson

Club: Rotherham; Age: 23; 2021-22 appearances: 23; Clean sheets: 11; Goals conceded: 17

Photo: George Wood

3. Joel Coleman

Club: Rochdale; Age: 26; 2021-22 appearances: 21; Clean sheets: 7; Goals conceded: 23

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

4. Lee Burge

Club: Sunderland; Age: 29; 2021-22 appearances: 9; Clean sheets: 2; Goals conceded: 11

Photo: Lewis Storey

