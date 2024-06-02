Pompey fans can expect a busy transfer window when it officially opens on June 14.

With six first-team squad members released at the end of the season and the club’s loanees returning to their parent clubs after the League One title was secued, there’s gaps to be filled within John Mousinho’s ranks. Meanwhile, natural strengthening is required as the Blues step up to the Championship for the first time since 2012.

Pompey have not yet put a figure on the number they want to recruit, but it’s safe to say all departments will be improved upon as the Fratton Park outfit look to make an impression on their return to the second tier.

But where are the current gaps and where does Mousinho and sporting director need to strenghten? Here, we take a look at what’s currently available to the Blues in each positions and what could be needed...

1 . Pompey's squad has major gaps following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season Pompey's squad has major gaps following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season Photo Sales

2 . Goalkeepers Current options: Will Norris and Toby Steward. Verdict: Norris deserves the right to be No1 in the Championship next season. Back-up is needed but it has to be someone who can compete with the former Burnley man for a starting and can be relied upon to step up if needed. We quickly found out Ryan Schofield was not someone who could do that this season. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Right-back Current options: Terry Devlin. Verdict: This is area that requires at least two additions following the departure of Joe Rafferty and Zak Swanson's probable exit. At present, young midfielder Terry Devlin is the only viable candidate to fill in there having featured there a couple of times this season. That's not an option in the Championship. Photo: x Photo Sales