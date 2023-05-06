News you can trust since 1877
The true extent of squad improvements facing Portsmouth boss as John Mousinho prepares for huge summer window: in pictures

Pompey are expecting another summer overhaul at the end of the season.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 6th May 2023, 17:00 BST

The Blues currently have 13 out-of-contract players when the campaign comes to a close, with John Mousinho set for crunch talks next week.

While a number of the head coach’s squad could depart, sporting director Rich Hughes has detailed at least nine or 10 new arrivals through the doors in the window.

But with only 13 men currently under contract beyond this term, where do the Blues need to recruit the most this summer?

We’ve broken down every position in the side to discover the true extent of work which could be needed in the market.

The areas Pompey need to recruit this summer. Photo: Sarah Standing

The Blues currently have no first-team keepers contracted beyond this season, with only academy talent Toby Steward to call upon. It is expected that Josh Oluwayemi will have the option in his contract taken up by the club this summer. Mousinho has made it clear he will also be looking to bring back Matt Macey as he searches for his number one.

The Blues currently have no first-team keepers contracted beyond this season, with only academy talent Toby Steward to call upon. It is expected that Josh Oluwayemi will have the option in his contract taken up by the club this summer. Mousinho has made it clear he will also be looking to bring back Matt Macey as he searches for his number one. Photo: Jason Brown

The Blues boss has made it clear that right-back is the only position which does not need strengthening this summer. Pompey already have Joe Rafferty and Zak Swanson under contract, while Kieron Freeman is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Blues boss has made it clear that right-back is the only position which does not need strengthening this summer. Pompey already have Joe Rafferty and Zak Swanson under contract, while Kieron Freeman is out of contract at the end of the season. Photo: Jason Brown

Sean Raggett, Ryley Towler and Haji Mnoga are the contracted trio at the centre of defence going into the summer. Mousinho revealed the latter will be assessed during pre-season to determine what role he'll play in the squad next season. It remains uncertain whether Clark Robertson will be here next term, while the Blues boss admitted they could be open to bringing Di’Shon Bernard back on a permanent basis. He has insisted he would like four central defenders in his squad next season.

4. Centre-back

Sean Raggett, Ryley Towler and Haji Mnoga are the contracted trio at the centre of defence going into the summer. Mousinho revealed the latter will be assessed during pre-season to determine what role he'll play in the squad next season. It remains uncertain whether Clark Robertson will be here next term, while the Blues boss admitted they could be open to bringing Di’Shon Bernard back on a permanent basis. He has insisted he would like four central defenders in his squad next season. Photo: Jason Brown

