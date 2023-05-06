Pompey are expecting another summer overhaul at the end of the season.
The Blues currently have 13 out-of-contract players when the campaign comes to a close, with John Mousinho set for crunch talks next week.
But with only 13 men currently under contract beyond this term, where do the Blues need to recruit the most this summer?
We’ve broken down every position in the side to discover the true extent of work which could be needed in the market.
1. The areas Pompey need to recruit this summer
The areas Pompey need to recruit this summer. Photo: Sarah Standing
2. Goalkeeper
The Blues currently have no first-team keepers contracted beyond this season, with only academy talent Toby Steward to call upon. It is expected that Josh Oluwayemi will have the option in his contract taken up by the club this summer. Mousinho has made it clear he will also be looking to bring back Matt Macey as he searches for his number one. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Right-back
The Blues boss has made it clear that right-back is the only position which does not need strengthening this summer. Pompey already have Joe Rafferty and Zak Swanson under contract, while Kieron Freeman is out of contract at the end of the season. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Centre-back
Sean Raggett, Ryley Towler and Haji Mnoga are the contracted trio at the centre of defence going into the summer. Mousinho revealed the latter will be assessed during pre-season to determine what role he'll play in the squad next season. It remains uncertain whether Clark Robertson will be here next term, while the Blues boss admitted they could be open to bringing Di’Shon Bernard back on a permanent basis. He has insisted he would like four central defenders in his squad next season. Photo: Jason Brown