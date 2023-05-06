4 . Centre-back

Sean Raggett, Ryley Towler and Haji Mnoga are the contracted trio at the centre of defence going into the summer. Mousinho revealed the latter will be assessed during pre-season to determine what role he'll play in the squad next season. It remains uncertain whether Clark Robertson will be here next term, while the Blues boss admitted they could be open to bringing Di’Shon Bernard back on a permanent basis. He has insisted he would like four central defenders in his squad next season. Photo: Jason Brown