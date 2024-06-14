Here it is - the ultimate list of hardest footballers to ever play for Pompey.

True hard men are now a dying breed in the game, but when it comes to those enforcers who wore the star and crescent on their chest with pride there’s a long line to have done so with distinction.

So we’ve compiled a definitive list of the absolute elite, when it comes to rock solid tough nuts you didn’t want to cross on a football pitch.

Do you agree with the names present? Who would you have added to those mentioned?

1 . The ultimate list of hardest men to play for Portsmouth When it come to enforcers, Pompey have had some of the hardest to do it. | The News Photo Sales

2 . Mick Kennedy The hard man's hard man. When talking about proper Pompey enforcers, there's only one place to start. Scully made 149 appearances between 1984 and 1988, where he could lay claim to being the toughest midfielder in the game. Underrated playing ability, too, for one of the all-time greats. | The News Photo Sales

3 . Darren Moore 'Bruno' as he was affectionately known by Pompey fans made 59 appearances across a couple of years was a likeable figure - but one you wouldn't want to cross. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Michael Doyle Quite possibly the last of dying breed, Doyle captained Pompey to the League Two title in 2017 and was so tough he played for three months with a fractured shin and knee ligament damage - despite it threatening his career. | Bluepitch Media / Joe Pepler Photo Sales