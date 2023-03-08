And the central defender believes the Blues can emulate the likes of Blackpool from previous seasons to make a late push for the top six.

John Mousinho’s men were dealt a major blow in their charge for a place in the play-offs following their 3-1 defeat to Barnsley on Tuesday.

The loss saw the gap to sixth-placed Derby rise to 10 points, with Pompey remaining 10th in the table.

There’s no denying the scale of the tasking facing the Blues in the final weeks of the campaign, with a formidable run required to reach their goal.

But it has been done before, most recently with Blackpool, who reached the play-offs and secured promotion to the Championship - following a run of one defeat in their final 22 games of the 2020-21 season.

Raggett has taken inspiration from late top six charges from previous years and believes Mousinho’s side shouldn’t rule themselves out just yet.

He told The News: ‘We’ll always fight until it’s not mathematically possible but we’re just going to have to take it game by game.

Sean Raggett believes Pompey will look to go under the radar in a bid to reach the play-offs.

‘We won’t be focused now on the outcome of the season, we just want to win every game that’s in front of us starting with Sheffield Wednesday at Fratton Park on Saturday.

‘Of course It’s a massive challenge but that’s why we all want to play the game.

‘We all like challenges and we won’t be too worried about the outcome of the season just yet.

‘We’ve seen in the past other teams coming from out of nowhere and that’s what we’ll be looking to do.’

Following Mousinho’s arrival in late January, Pompey have picked up six wins in 11 games since he’s taken charge.

That run had rekindled the beliefs of many that the Blues could make a late surge into the play-offs.

And Raggett has insisted the new head coach has rejuvenated the squad, who had won just once in 15 outings before his appointment.

He added: ‘When a new manager comes, you get fresh ideas and the mood has been good.

‘There’s a good feel around the club at the moment and everyone is feeling positive.

