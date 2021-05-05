The untold story of former Bournemouth and Shrewsbury man Charlie Daniels' influence on Portsmouth's promotion bid

And the defender lauded the class of the former Premier League man in helping his game, despite being rivals for a starting position.

Daniels has been through a recent shaky period after arriving in January, culminating in being left out of the past three games.

Brown though, gave an insight into the influence the former Bournemouth is having on the dressing room - including on his own game.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Daniels

He said: ‘I’ve got to give a massive shout out to Charlie Daniels.

‘To have someone of that experience, even for me at 30 years’ old, who’s played in the Premier League is massive.

‘I can’t thank him enough really.

‘He always talks to me and tries to help. Even before the game on Saturday.

‘It’s massive to have him around because he’s in there really geeing the lads up.

‘For me personally, he helps such a lot.

‘We talk every day and I tap into his knowledge - and that’s someone I am competing with in my position.

‘He’s brought me on a lot by just telling me little things do do.

‘I’m still learning, even at 30 and to learn from someone who played in the Premier League is something I really appreciate.’

After he shone in Daniels’ position with a two-goal showing at AFC Wimbledon last Saturday, Brown underlined how his team-mate could easily have taken a different position to the supportive approach he’s assumed.

He added: ‘It could easily go the other way, but it really hasn’t with Charlie.

‘He’s improved me by talking and being there.

‘So credit to Chaz, I really appreciate it.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.