Pompey are enduring their worst run in terms of goals conceded since 2012/13, after 14 attempts have found the Blues net in their last six league games.

With the club battling against financial difficulties off the pitch that season, Guy Whittingham’s side conceded 17 goals in six third division matches, including a 5-0 away defeat to Swindon Town in January 2013.

And the second worst run, prior to this season, was when the club succumbed to 12 goals in six league fixtures in 2014/15.

A string of individual errors has cost the club dearly in recent weeks as reliable figures are starting to crack under pressure.

Mistakes from across the defence has gifted points and goals away far too easily.

Notably against Plymouth Argyle, Kieron Freeman and Shaun Williams struggled to adapt to playing in a back three, as their blunders allowed the Pilgrims to bag twice.

But recently, it’s been the highly-impressive Gavin Bazunu to hinder his teammates, with his errors in the defeats to Rotherham and Ipswich granting goals to both.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley.

Those same defeats have been Cowley’s worst to date during his tenure on the south coast. With four goals conceded in each, the former Huddersfield boss lays claim to another unwanted record at the club.

Fans would have to cast their minds back to the 2009/10 season to see when Pompey last suffered the same fate. A 4-1 home defeat to Manchester United at the end of November 2009, was swiftly followed by a 4-2 League Cup loss to Aston Villa as the club dropped out of the Premier League at the end of the season.