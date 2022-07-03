It had previously been revealed that former Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom was being eyed by the blues boss along with Bournemouth striker Christian Saydee.

The pair were also joined by former Spurs goal keeper Josh Oluwayemi, dutch defender Levi Andoh and ex-Middlesbrough forward Rumarn Burrell.

All five made an appearance at Westleigh Park as Cowley ran the rule over the fresh faces.

Saydee was the only trialist who featured in the first half side, while the remaining four all featured in a more youthful second half XI.

But have they done enough to impress the Blues boss?

We’ve given our verdict on each of the trialist’s performances from the 3-0 win against the Hawks on Saturday.

Josh Oluwayemi

Andre Wisdom was one of five trialists used by Danny Cowley against the Hawks on Saturday.

The 21-year-old was given the number one shirt for the second half but wasn’t really tested between the sticks.

He was called into action on a number of occasions early on after half time - making several crucial claims from set pieces with his distribution another key asset.

Despite not being called into action much during the game, Oluwayemi is set to be given another chance on Sunday against Gosport in a bid to impress Cowley.

Rumarn Burrell

The winger proved to be constant threat to the Hawks’ backline throughout the second 45 and was Pompey’s brightest spark going forward.

The 21-year-old was by far the Blues’ most creative threat, showing off an array of skills and dribbles, while also having the ability to place accurate crosses into the box.

Having had a disappointing season with Kilmarnock last term, Burrell will again be looking to be a threat on Sunday as he bids for a place in Pompey’s camp to Spain

Andre Wisdom

The former Liverpool centre-back was the oldest and most experienced player Cowley named in the second half on Saturday.

And the 29-year-old formed a solid partnership alongside young Haji Mnoga at the centre of defence, with the pair working well to combine each other's abilities.

With Wisdom’s main asset being his strength, he proved to be a menace to the Hawks’ attack in Pompey’s backline, which didn’t come under too much pressure during the second 45.

However, having not made a first-team outing for over a year took its toll, with the defender’s fitness his only downfall against the Hawks.

Levi Donah

The former Ipswich defender didn’t make that much of an impact down the right-hand side, albeit in an unnatural position.

The centre-back found himself playing right-back during the second half and initially looked bright making forward runs alongside Burrell.

However, he faded out as the game progressed and failed to make an impact in the latter stages of the friendly.

Christian Saydee

The Bournemouth striker was the only trialist to be named in the first half side and initially got off to a slow start.

After finding his feet, the 20-year-old combined well with Harness and Curtis and was able to show off his raw pace, power and athleticism when on the ball.