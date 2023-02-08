That’s the verdict of The News’ Jordan Cross, who believes the quality in League One this term may be too much for the Blues from where they currently stand.

John Mousinho’s side sit 10th in the table and nine points off the top six, after a run of two wins, one draw and one loss since his appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nonetheless, his arrival has seen an upshift in Pompey’s performances, which had seen just one victory in 15 league games before his unveiling in January.

While Cross believes the play-offs are a reasonable ambition, the Blues have to be realistic with their hopes in the remaining months of the campaign.

Speaking on the latest episode of Pompey Talk, he said: ‘John’s been a breath of fresh air, he’s come in and let the shackles off the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Like Michael Jacobs said at the weekend, sometimes you just get a new manager bounce.

‘John has come in, simplified the message to the players and has got them playing a more attacking brand of football rather than concentrating on the hard running that Danny had done a bit more off.

Jordan Cross has given his verdict on Pompey's play-off hopes.

‘He’s lifted the players, he’s got an open-door message - saying “I was one of you a couple of weeks ago, I understand things like what it’s like to be a player, to be an athlete and to be a parent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He’s treating them like men and the early signs are it looks like they’re responding.

‘The play-offs are a reasonable ambition, I know the players are firmly thinking like that.

‘But it just feels like a slight bridge too far for Pompey at the moment, all things considered.

‘If you look at the teams in there at the moment, Plymouth, Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby all are better teams than Pompey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Bolton gave the Blues a lesson, but on their day Pompey could give them a game.

‘Barnsley we saw on the weekend and then there’s Peterborough, who were better than Mousinho’s side for an hour last week.

‘The head coach has kept to a small group of players so far in his team selection. We don’t know if that’ll be his way, or a reflection of what he’s working with at the moment.

‘I just think there are six better teams than Pompey and where they stand at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But it’s just nice to have the feelgood factor again at the club, after the toxic feelings during the dying embers of Cowley’s reign.

‘I’m looking forward to seeing how Pompey shape up against these teams and pit their wits with them, especially as we’re in the middle of a run where they’re facing top sides.