The view from Portsmouth dressing room on John Swift capture after West Brom exit

Regan Poole celebrates Paddy Lane's Pompey goal at Woking last night. Pic: Simon Roe/ProSportsImages | Simon Roe/ProSportsImages

The former Manchester United man has welcomed the capture of John Swift after the former Chelsea midfielder’s arrival at PO4.

Regan Poole saluted the capture of John Swift and the addition of proven Championship quality to John Swift’s squad.

And the Blues defender believes Swift’s arrival at PO4 will give everyone in and around Fratton Park a boost, as preparations for the new campaign continue.

Swift’s move to boost John Mousinho’s ranks was confirmed yesterday, as the 30-year-old sealed a two-year deal.

The Gosport lad becomes the second Pompey signing of the summer, following on nearly a month after Adrian Segecic joined from Sydney FC.

Poole believes the new face will give the Blues dressing room a lift as well as everyone around the club, with his side bringing in the kind of quality required next season in the second tier.

He said: ‘He’s got really good Championship experience and it looks like a really good addition.

‘So I can’t wait for him to get into the building and get working with him.

‘In terms of Championship experience, we can’t really ask for me - it’s a really good signing.

‘He’s arrival is going to give us a lift. His career speaks for itself really.

‘I’ve played against him plenty of times, he’s a really good player who looks nice on the ball. He’ll really help us moving forward. He’s a good signing, everyone knows him and he’s played many, many games and had a good career.

‘It’s a good bit of experience added and I know that from playing against him twice last year.

‘Obviously he’s played in the Championship for a lot of years so everyone knows him - and he’s a Pompey lad as well which helps!’

Poole played the second half of a decent opening to pre-season for Pompey, as they picked up a 2-0 victory over Woking at Kingfield Stadium.

The Wales international laid on the assist for Paddy Lane’s goal after the restart, after the lively Adrian Segecic put his team in front in the first half.

Poole felt it was the kind of opening test his team needed after putting some hard work into the team’s legs in pre-season training to date. And the former Manchester United man could see the fruits of the work being put in on the training pitch from this side.

Poole added: ‘It was a good game and the boys looked good. Some of the things the boys have been working on in pre-season the boys started to show.

‘It was a really good workout against a good side who tried to play and play out from the back. It was a really good game for us.

‘We’re all trying to work towards the same thing, getting patterns to work in the game, and I think we did that.

‘That’s what pre-season is all about. It’s minutes in the legs and trying to take what we’ve been working on and trying to do some of that in the game.

‘We did that. The goals were really good and overall it was a good night’s work.’