The weekly wage of every Portsmouth player according to Football Manager 2024 - gallery

Portsmouth stars have certainly earned their wages this season with a stunning unbeaten run, but how much might the players actually earn?

By Toby Bryant, Martyn Simpson
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 18:30 GMT

An unbeaten start to the season and a position at the top of League One after 15 fixtures is enough to suggest that the Pompey players are earning their keep.

Often the salaries that professional footballers are on can cause supporters to baulk, even away from the Premier League and in the country's lower divisions. Although, if John Mousinho's men slingshot Portsmouth back into the Championship, fans will be far too busy celebrating promotion to think about player wages.

The true amounts players earn are normally kept under wraps but the popular Football Manager game always provides some sort of insight into which stars are on the biggest bucks. FM24 launches next week and some keen gamers who pre-ordered the latest edition have had early access to in-game stats.

The News looks at the weekly salary the game attributes to each Portsmouth star - it's important to stress that these are estimates and not necessarily reality.

FM24 wage - £2,000 (Norwich wage = £2,000)

1. Abu Kamara

FM24 wage - £2,000 (Norwich wage = £2,000) Photo: Jason Brown

FM24 wage - £2,400

2. Ryan Schofield

FM24 wage - £2,400 Photo: Jason Brown

FM24 wage - £2,400

3. Jack Sparkes

FM24 wage - £2,400 Photo: Jason Brown

FM24 wage - £2,500

4. Connor Oglvie

FM24 wage - £2,500 Photo: Getty Images

