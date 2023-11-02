All the latest headlines as League One sides prepare for the FA Cup first round

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho’s side have started the season in ideal fashion with 10 wins and five draws in their opening 15 matches, which is the club’s longest unbeaten start since the end of the Second World War - eclipsing the 13 game streak they managed as top-tier champions back in 1948/49.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey’s most recent comeback victory over Reading showcased their resilience as they fought back from a two goal deficit to claim a vital 3-2 victory away from home.

However, the mood was much less positive for recently relegated Reading who find themselves bottom of the table with six points from their opening 14 games.

The recently relegated side have endured a number of bleak performances on the pitch in recent weeks. But those concerns have been overshadowed by the even more worrying headlines surrounding the club’s state behind the scenes.

BBC Sport confirms that Reading have been referred to an independent disciplinary commission by the EFL over money owed to HRMC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Berkshire outfit has not paid money owed for unpaid debts in both September and October and were served with a second winding-up petition in four months on Tuesday.

EFL chief Executive, Trevor Birch said: “This is a challenging situation for all involved and we understand the frustrations of supporters and the negative impact sporting sanctions and further charges are having on the football club.

“As a League, we are required to ensure all 72 members are treated fairly and consistently on all matters so that the integrity of the competition is maintained. These consistent failures of the Club’s ownership to meet its ongoing obligations have a knock-on effect on all Clubs and as such, the deterrents in place must be actioned when breached.

“We have today met with the Reading Supporters Trust to discuss the ongoing challenges and will continue to work with the Club in an attempt find a positive solution moving forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading are unable to sign players for the next three transfer windows as concerns surrounding the club intensify.

A number of names including ex-Newcastle owner Mike Ashley have made enquiries over buying the club, but one man who has pulled out of the race is energy drink entrepreneur William Storey.

Writing on social media, Mr Storey said: "After signing a contract & exclusivity in Oct we entered a period of due diligence. Our accountants have reported. My investors & I have decided not to proceed.

"I wish the club & loyal fans the very best & hope they get an owner who will invest for long term success #readingfc .”

Wycombe Wanderers confirm news of contract extension

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wycombe have ambitions of returning to the Championship this season and they have shown their faith in manager Matt Bloomfield who has signed a one year contract extension with the club.

Bloomfield played over 500 games for Wycombe in his career and was trusted as the man to replace long-serving coach Gareth Ainsworth in February.

Chairman Rob Couhig praised Bloomfield in a club statement and claimed the club has made “tremendous strides” in the last few months.