Pompey fan Tom King has been named in Wales’ squad for forthcoming Nations League fixtures against Belgium and Poland.

It’s a timely boost for the Salford goalkeeper as he battles to become third choice behind Nottingham Forest’s Wayne Hennessey and Leicester City’s Danny Ward.

The 27-year-old’s main rival is Adam Davies, who remains sidelined by medial knee ligament damage sustained during pre-season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Sheffield United keeper’s absence, King has been handed the opportunity to shine – with three goalkeepers to be taken to November’s World Cup.

Since September 2021, King has been included in five of the 13 Wales squads named by boss Rob Page, although awaits his first cap.

Admittedly his involvement has hinged on either Hennessey, Ward or Davies being unavailable for selection, nonetheless, he continues to be in the manager’s thoughts.

King is now in his second season with League Two Salford, having established himself as first choice since joining on a free transfer from Newport County in July 2021.

Former Admiral Lord Nelson School pupil Tom King is pushing for World Cup finals selection with Wales. Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Measured at 96.01 metres, the keeper’s wind-assisted moment is the longest recorded for a goal, earning him a Guinness World Record.

Although born in Plymouth, King moved to Hilsea at the age of five when his family moved from Devon through his step-dad’s job with the Royal Navy.

Then known by the surname Fry, he played in the same under-9s East Lodge team as Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse and later joined Pompey’s under-12s, with Adam Webster, Ryan Williams and John Swift among his team-mates.

Despite capped at England under-16 level, King qualifies for Wales through his Cardiff-born mum, Sally.

He would later depart Fratton Park for Crystal Palace, before representing Millwall, Braintree, Welling, Stevenage, AFC Wimbledon, Newport and now Salford.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Whether you're gazing out over the Mediterranean or spending this summer at home, take advantage of our 50% discount on an annual sports or regular digital subscription, from just £25!

We will be on the ball with all the latest Pompey news, match coverage, off-the-pitch features, and analysis from Fratton Park all year round.