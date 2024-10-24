Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey will host the Owls at Fratton Park on Friday.

Portsmouth have the opportunity to climb up from the bottom of the Championship table this week if they can come away with a positive result against Sheffield Wednesday. So far, Pompey’s season in the second division has been tough to navigate and they have managed to bank just eight points so far.

Portsmouth had to wait until last weekend to find their first win of the season, which came against current relegation rivals Queens Park Rangers, who are ahead in the table only on goal difference. Coventry make up the bottom three with nine points, while Plymouth Argyle, Cardiff City and Luton Town sit slightly out of reach with 11 points each.

If Pompey can secure a win at Fratton Park on Friday, they could leapfrog out of the bottom spot. However, like most battles, the results of those around them are just as important as their own performance.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently 18th in the table with 12 points on the board. They have stabilised their season following a mixed start that featured a 4-0 loss to Sunderland followed by a 2-0 defeat to Leeds United. The Owls are winless in their last two games and will enter Friday’s clash following their draw with Swansea City.

There is a lot riding on this fixture for both sides and neutral supporters can expect an entertaining clash at Fratton Park. Ahead of his side’s visit to Hampshire, Danny Röhl spoke to the media and said his side will be ‘taking a lot’ of travelling fans with them.

“It will be a good atmosphere. We have a lot of away supporters and this is unbelievable, Friday night, always sold out, they give us lots of energy.”

Röhl was also asked about the upcoming challenge in Portsmouth and his side’s mentality heading into the fixture.

“Portsmouth have shown different faces over the last two games, but for us, we go there wanting to play our game, with our principles, we have a lot of energy. Sometimes you have not a good feeling after a game but we must look to the performance.

“For me, the cup is not half empty, it’s half full and with this mindset we go into the next games. There is no doubt from my side, from my team, we believe in our direction. The next wins and goals will come because we work so hard for everything.”