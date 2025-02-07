John Mousinho believes the Barnsley ‘furore’ over Pompey’s deadline day keeper move is telling.

And the Blues boss had admitted his surprise over the fact the opportunity to bring in Ben Killip presented itself this week.

Killip arrives on a deal until the end of the season and will vie with Jordan Archer to push current number one Nico Schmid for his starting spot.

Norris turned down a move to south Yorkshire, however, with Aussie Joe Gauci joining on loan from Aston Villa - freeing up Killip to depart.

Mousinho is confident Killip linking up with the Pompey keeper team under coach Joe Prodomo doesn’t weaken the department. And he told of his pleasure at being able to bring in an option who was appreciated among the following of the club he arrives from, while having the chance to reassess the keeper department in the summer.

Fantastic experience

Mousinho said: ‘We wanted to make sure that in letting Will go we didn’t make ourselves weaker, so we’ve brought in a player with really fantastic experience with Ben.

‘I think if you speak to everyone at Barnsley, there’s a bit of a furore they let him go. We probably agree with that and were a little bit surprised we could get him.

‘He’s a player that’s done really well at times this season and is a player who’s had a decent career, with the experience to back that up.