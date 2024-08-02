Watch more of our videos on Shots!

His Pompey career effectively ended three months ago, yet he remains at Fratton Park.

Nonetheless, when discarded Ryan Schofield does finally bid farewell, his former goalkeeping coach is convinced the 24-year-old can get a once-promising career back on track.

The former Huddersfield and England youth international endured a torrid 12 months on the south coast after arriving in July 2023.

Following six largely unconvincing appearances, all arriving in cup competitions, damningly the Blues replaced him as Will Norris’ deputy in January with Matt Macey.

Ryan Schofield has been training with Pompey during pre-season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Inevitably released at the season’s end, Schofield is still with Pompey, however, as he maintains rehabilitation after sustaining an elbow injury in April.

And despite being a hugely disappointing Blues signing, Joe Prodomo believes the goalkeeper still possesses a bright future.

Pompey’s goalkeeping coach told The News: ‘Although Ryan will be disappointed it didn’t quite work for him in terms of minutes or having his contract extended, he was a top lad around the place, even after the disappointment of Matt (Macey) being brought in and moving him down the pecking order, so to speak.

‘There is still a really good goalkeeper in there, I still maintain there’s a career for Ryan, he just needs that reset now and to go and get the games. If he can find that belief in his game, I have no doubt that, in a few years, everyone will again be saying what a good goalie he is.

‘Not all that long ago he was playing a good chunk of games in the Championship at a young age - you don’t do that without immense talent.

‘He came in about a week to 10 days before last season started, so we had to get him up to speed quickly. Unfortunately, he just never managed to find the rhythm of games.

‘I felt we had built up to a really nice point where he’d been training really well, culminating in an excellent performance at Leyton Orient. If the next round had come quickly, maybe we could have built upon that momentum, instead AFC Wimbledon was six weeks later and a difficult night for the whole team.

‘Leyton Orient shows there’s a good goalkeeper there and it’s just about finding him the right place to go and demonstrate that.

‘Ryan would be the first to say the last couple of seasons haven’t been what he would have hoped, but he’s still only 24 and I absolutely feel there’s a career in front of him.

‘That might mean taking his next step a little lower than he would ideally want in order to show what he can do . Then he can work his way back up.

‘But I have full confidence that he can find that kickstart he needs to show everyone what a talented goalkeeper he is.’

Schofield made 35 appearances for Huddersfield after emerging through their ranks, including 32 Championship starts.

Yet his once promising career had come to a crashing halt when Pompey snapped him up on a free transfer last summer - and, once fit, will now seek his next challenge.

Prodomo added: ‘We'll keep working to get Ryan up to speed as quickly as possible - then do what we can to help him find his next step.

‘He’s welcome to stay with us as long as he needs to. It’s a long way from home for Ryan, so maybe he can find something closer that works for him,

‘He was a credit to himself last season, whether in the squad or out of it, injured or fit, so deserves that from us.’