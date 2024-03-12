Pompey welcome Burton Albion to Fratton Park tonight looking to return to winning ways after Saturday's stalemate at Blackpool.

That draw allowed Derby to close the gap on John Mousinho's table-toppers to five points, with nine games of the season remaining. It also proved costly as the Blues returned home from Bloomfield Road with two new injury concerns to Callum Lang and Jack Sparkes.

The Pompey head coach played down the significance of those injuries on Monday and said neither were as bad as they initially apeared. Both have a chance of playing against the Brewers, who sit 20th in the League One table and have picked up just one point from their past four games. And that represents good news as far as the Blues are concerned, with expectation levels high going into tonight's game at Fratton Park.

That said, what's the chances of Mousinho freshing up his team ahead of a huge game at Peterborough on Saturday? Does he spring a surprise or two on the visitors as he looks to maintain his side's strong position at the top of the table? Or does he simply go with the tried-and-tested that has got the Blues where they are with just over six weeks of the season remaining?

Despite a big injury list to contend with, Mousinho still has plenty of options. Here's how we believe the Blues will line up for the game against the Brewers.

Goalkeeper - Will Norris A key figure for Pompey both defensively and offensively, Had a relatively quiet afternoon at Blackpool as he served up his 17th clean sheet of the season.

Right-back - Joe Rafferty Head coach John Mousinho is delighted to have Zak Swanson back after a lengthy injury. However, he'll have some job on his hands to dislodged the ever-reliable former Preston North End man from that right-back berth.

Centre-back 1 - Conor Shaughnessy The impenetrable Irishman picKed up another man-of-the-match rating at Blackpool on Saturday as he continues to prove a colossus at the back for the Blues.