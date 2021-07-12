The sheer number of triallists present at Westleigh Park meant there was plenty of detective work going on to try to work out the identity of those players.
In total, there were nine faces not under contract with the Blues all trying to win deals.
Before kick-off, we identified the likes of Jake Hesketh, hat-trick hero Gassan Ahadme and former Doncaster midfielder Madger Gomes.
Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans have shrewdly managed to work out the names of the others Danny Cowley is presently running the rule over.
It’ll be interesting to see how many stick with Pompey as they travel up to St George’s Park today for their training.
1. Gassan Ahadme
The striker had everyone talking with his superb second-half hat-trick. The Moroccan joined Norwich from Spanish amateur side Gimnastic de Manresa in 2019. During his time at Carrow Road, he's played twice in the EFL Trophy for the under-21s. One of those outings was in a 3-1 defeat at Pompey in September 2019, while he scored in a 2-1 win over Crawley the same campaign.
Photo: Paul Collins
2. Jake Hesketh
The midfielder has been with Pompey since the opening day of pre-season following his release from Southampton. He made only two appearances for the St Mary's outfit and had loan spells with MK Dons, Lincoln, Burton and Crawley. It was Danny Cowley who signed him at Lincoln.
Photo: Harry Trump
3. Sam Habergham
The left-back came through the ranks at Norwich but didn't make a single outing before going on to represent Tamworth, Braintree, Lincoln and Grimsby. The 29-year-old's not too long come back from a knee injury that sidelined him for more than 1000 days. Given he's never played in League One, he's perhaps helping out with numbers during pre-season and using it as an opportunity to get fit before moving elsewhere.
Photo: Paul Collins
4. Ryan Leak
Identified before kick-off, the left-footed centre-back is a product of Wolves' academy and played regularly for their under-23s. The 23-year-old has played in Spain for the past two years for Jumilla and Burgos CF respectively. He also had a loan spell at Welsh side The New Saints.
Photo: Paul Collins