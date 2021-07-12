3. Sam Habergham

The left-back came through the ranks at Norwich but didn't make a single outing before going on to represent Tamworth, Braintree, Lincoln and Grimsby. The 29-year-old's not too long come back from a knee injury that sidelined him for more than 1000 days. Given he's never played in League One, he's perhaps helping out with numbers during pre-season and using it as an opportunity to get fit before moving elsewhere.

Photo: Paul Collins